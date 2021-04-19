Here’s How Your Trade KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Aggressively Right Now

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) went down by -16.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected -40.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KLXE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $1.3 above the current price. KLXE currently public float of 5.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLXE was 144.98K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stocks went down by -40.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.99% and a quarterly performance of -3.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.83% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.54% for KLXE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLXE

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KLXE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

KLXE Trading at -40.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.57%, as shares sank -49.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE fell by -40.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw 34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from COLLINS JOHN T, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, COLLINS JOHN T now owns 2,699 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $41,984 using the latest closing price.

COLLINS JOHN T, the Director of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that COLLINS JOHN T is holding 8,699 shares at $13,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.06 for the present operating margin

-13.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -120.01. Equity return is now at value -264.60, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.