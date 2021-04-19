Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Just Got Our Attention

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FND is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.27, which is -$1.74 below the current price. FND currently public float of 100.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FND was 786.70K shares.

FND’s Market Performance

FND stocks went up by 3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.37% and a quarterly performance of 7.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.32% for FND stocks with a simple moving average of 34.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FND, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

FND Trading at 14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.19. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Laube Lisa, who sale 24,126 shares at the price of $109.00 back on Apr 09. After this action, Laube Lisa now owns 126,839 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $2,629,734 using the latest closing price.

Lang Trevor, the EVP AND CFO of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $107.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Lang Trevor is holding 169,774 shares at $967,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +8.04. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.01. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 124.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.51. Total debt to assets is 39.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.