Can Fisker Inc. (FSR) Remain Competitive?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s stock price has collected -14.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. FSR currently public float of 126.07M and currently shorts hold a 15.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 17.44M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went down by -14.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.24% and a quarterly performance of -16.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.27% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Buy” to FSR, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

FSR Trading at -30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -34.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo, who sale 1,250,000 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Mar 16. After this action, Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo now owns 14,979,307 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $27,191,125 using the latest closing price.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 793,570 shares at $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo is holding 14,986,197 shares at $17,960,552 based on the most recent closing price.