AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went down by -10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected -13.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/16/21 that AnPac Bio Reports Record Q1 for Paid CDA-Based Cancer Testing Volume in 2021, Increasing Approximately 130% Compared to Q1, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $3.0 above the current price. ANPC currently public float of 1.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 871.97K shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went down by -13.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.07% and a quarterly performance of -12.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.01% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -27.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC fell by -13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.85 for the present operating margin

+44.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at -931.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.