Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Just Got Our Attention

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) went down by -18.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Anixa Biosciences and Moffitt Cancer Center Report US FDA Request of Additional Information for CAR-T Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00. ANIX currently public float of 23.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIX was 634.19K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.17% and a quarterly performance of 7.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Anixa Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.09% for ANIX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

ANIX Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -45.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX fell by -17.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw 53.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from Gottschalk Emily, who purchase 15,600 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 25. After this action, Gottschalk Emily now owns 15,600 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc., valued at $76,128 using the latest closing price.

Titterton Lewis H jr, the Director of Anixa Biosciences Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $4.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Titterton Lewis H jr is holding 865,326 shares at $217,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -151.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.15. Equity return is now at value -106.30, with -97.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.