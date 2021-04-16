We Analyzed the Future Direction of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), Here is What We Found

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE :NNN) Right Now?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNN is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.45, which is -$0.01 below the current price. NNN currently public float of 174.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.09M shares.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.02% and a quarterly performance of 18.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for National Retail Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for NNN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $53 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to NNN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

NNN Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.43. In addition, National Retail Properties Inc. saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from HABICHT KEVIN B, who sale 22,126 shares at the price of $44.29 back on Mar 30. After this action, HABICHT KEVIN B now owns 189,839 shares of National Retail Properties Inc., valued at $979,905 using the latest closing price.

WHITEHURST JULIAN E, the President and CEO of National Retail Properties Inc., sale 34,281 shares at $44.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that WHITEHURST JULIAN E is holding 547,213 shares at $1,521,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.33 for the present operating margin

+68.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Retail Properties Inc. stands at +32.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.07. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.78. Total debt to assets is 42.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 144.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.