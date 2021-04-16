We Analyzed the Future Direction of GAN Limited (GAN), Here is What We Found

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s stock price has collected -10.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/05/21 that GAN Names Robert J. Shore as Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ :GAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GAN Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.25, which is $10.29 above the current price. GAN currently public float of 26.33M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAN was 1.28M shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stocks went down by -10.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.71% and a quarterly performance of -21.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for GAN Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.89% for GAN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GAN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to GAN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

GAN Trading at -28.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -36.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.09. In addition, GAN Limited saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from Berman Jeffrey Bruce, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Berman Jeffrey Bruce now owns 0 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $1,440,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Jeffrey Bruce, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN Limited, sale 29,651 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Berman Jeffrey Bruce is holding 0 shares at $652,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.38 for the present operating margin

+60.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -57.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.57. Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.