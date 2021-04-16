We Analyzed the Future Direction of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), Here is What We Found

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) went up by 5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.04. The company’s stock price has collected 6.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q21 Results on April 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE :APAM) Right Now?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APAM is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.17, which is $4.01 above the current price. APAM currently public float of 55.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APAM was 668.00K shares.

APAM’s Market Performance

APAM stocks went up by 6.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.87% and a quarterly performance of 4.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.56% for APAM stocks with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $59 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APAM reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for APAM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to APAM, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

APAM Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.84. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from GOTTLIEB JASON A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.55 back on Nov 02. After this action, GOTTLIEB JASON A now owns 81,828 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., valued at $415,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stands at +20.44. The total capital return value is set at 71.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.41. Equity return is now at value 137.10, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), the company’s capital structure generated 161.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.80. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.89.