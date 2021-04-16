We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ameren Corporation (AEE), Here is What We Found

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Ameren Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corporation (NYSE :AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEE is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ameren Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.25, which is $0.26 above the current price. AEE currently public float of 246.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEE was 1.61M shares.

AEE’s Market Performance

AEE stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.48% and a quarterly performance of 10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Ameren Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.48% for AEE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $89 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEE reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for AEE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AEE, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

AEE Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.04. In addition, Ameren Corporation saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MARK RICHARD J, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $81.17 back on Mar 31. After this action, MARK RICHARD J now owns 148,566 shares of Ameren Corporation, valued at $487,020 using the latest closing price.

BIRK MARK C, the SVP of Subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $76.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that BIRK MARK C is holding 76,320 shares at $152,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.44 for the present operating margin

+30.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corporation stands at +15.03. The total capital return value is set at 6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.71. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corporation (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 129.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.43. Total debt to assets is 36.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.