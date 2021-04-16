Wall Street Pummels Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) After Recent Earnings Report

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that Pacira BioSciences Seeks Court Injunction to Protect Clinical Integrity of EXPAREL in the Face of Scientifically Flawed and Misleading Information Published in Anesthesiology

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :PCRX) Right Now?

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCRX is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.15, which is $17.48 above the current price. PCRX currently public float of 43.10M and currently shorts hold a 16.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCRX was 453.41K shares.

PCRX’s Market Performance

PCRX stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.22% and a quarterly performance of -9.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Pacira BioSciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.62% for PCRX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $93 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PCRX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

PCRX Trading at -12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.87. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from Williams Kristen Marie, who sale 21,823 shares at the price of $66.95 back on Apr 13. After this action, Williams Kristen Marie now owns 24,887 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $1,461,068 using the latest closing price.

WINSTON ROY, the Chief Clinical Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 22,224 shares at $70.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that WINSTON ROY is holding 26,311 shares at $1,569,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+70.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +33.87. The total capital return value is set at 5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.06. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 87.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.62. Total debt to assets is 42.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.