Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Just Got Our Attention

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company Selects Verisk’s Sequel to Deploy Integrated Underwriting and Claims Solutions Following Migration to ISO Electronic Rating Content

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $195.86, which is $11.04 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 160.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 1.15M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went up by 1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $190 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $196. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VRSK, setting the target price at $177 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

VRSK Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.84. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 6,249 shares at the price of $180.99 back on Apr 08. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 26,189 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $1,131,007 using the latest closing price.

Foskett Christopher M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 486 shares at $180.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Foskett Christopher M is holding 18,012 shares at $87,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.66 for the present operating margin

+51.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 17.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.21. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 130.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.64. Total debt to assets is 46.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.