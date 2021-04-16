The Chart for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that Change Healthcare Announces Stockholder Approval for the Combination With OptumInsight, Part of UnitedHealth Group

Is It Worth Investing in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CHNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Change Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.75, which is $2.81 above the current price. CHNG currently public float of 303.71M and currently shorts hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHNG was 3.39M shares.

CHNG’s Market Performance

CHNG stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly performance of -5.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Change Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for CHNG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHNG stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CHNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHNG in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $23 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHNG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CHNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

CHNG Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNG rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.45. In addition, Change Healthcare Inc. saw 21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHNG starting from Eliasson Fredrik J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Eliasson Fredrik J now owns 140,000 shares of Change Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNG

Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -2.00 for asset returns.