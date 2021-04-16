The Chart for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.93. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Agios to Webcast Conference Call of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGIO is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.00, which is $9.85 above the current price. AGIO currently public float of 61.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGIO was 779.71K shares.

AGIO’s Market Performance

AGIO stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.45% and a quarterly performance of 18.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for AGIO stocks with a simple moving average of 23.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGIO reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for AGIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

AGIO Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.56. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Miles Darrin, who sale 500 shares at the price of $48.58 back on Mar 05. After this action, Miles Darrin now owns 10,671 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,290 using the latest closing price.

Miles Darrin, the Chief Commercial Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $47.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Miles Darrin is holding 11,171 shares at $105,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.59 for the present operating margin

+89.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -161.11. The total capital return value is set at -50.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.61. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.84. Total debt to assets is 12.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.74.