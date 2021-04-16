Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.43. The company’s stock price has collected -4.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that Ortho’s VITROS(R) SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for High-Volume COVID-19 Testing Receives CE Mark; Allows for More Convenient Sample Collection and Expanded Viral Transport Media

Is It Worth Investing in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ :OCDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $5.69 above the current price. OCDX currently public float of 221.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCDX was 2.09M shares.

OCDX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.93% for OCDX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCDX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OCDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OCDX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $24 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OCDX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

OCDX Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCDX fell by -4.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.10 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stands at -12.00. The total capital return value is set at 3.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.