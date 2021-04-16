Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s stock price has collected -6.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SeaSpine Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :SPNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPNE is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.66, which is $5.78 above the current price. SPNE currently public float of 24.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPNE was 114.20K shares.

SPNE’s Market Performance

SPNE stocks went down by -6.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.23% and a quarterly performance of 21.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.18% for SPNE stocks with a simple moving average of 36.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPNE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SPNE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPNE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPNE reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for SPNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPNE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

SPNE Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNE fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation saw 19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNE starting from Gaeta Renee, who sale 2,920 shares at the price of $18.28 back on Mar 08. After this action, Gaeta Renee now owns 18,533 shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, valued at $53,378 using the latest closing price.

Gaeta Renee, the Director of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $17.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Gaeta Renee is holding 21,453 shares at $53,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.03 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stands at -27.98. The total capital return value is set at -28.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.44. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Based on SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE), the company’s capital structure generated 8.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.