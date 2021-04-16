Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)?

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s stock price has collected -1.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that TG Therapeutics to Host Investor & Analyst Event to Preview Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TGTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.29, which is $29.5 above the current price. TGTX currently public float of 120.36M and currently shorts hold a 9.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGTX was 1.42M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stocks went down by -1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of -13.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 344.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for TG Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.53% for TGTX stocks with a simple moving average of 30.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGTX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.43. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Echelard Yann, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $40.05 back on Dec 10. After this action, Echelard Yann now owns 129,116 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,201,500 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 158,589 shares at $25.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 12,629,868 shares at $4,092,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179996.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at -183803.29. The total capital return value is set at -85.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.81. Equity return is now at value -126.60, with -86.20 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.63. Total debt to assets is 6.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35,770.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.