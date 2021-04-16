Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected -13.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at AIUM Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDRA is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75. NDRA currently public float of 38.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDRA was 3.34M shares.

NDRA’s Market Performance

NDRA stocks went down by -13.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.78% and a quarterly performance of 113.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.29% for NDRA stocks with a simple moving average of 70.63% for the last 200 days.

NDRA Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA fell by -13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw 196.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Apr 07. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 259,960 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $37,950 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Michael Milos, the Chief Technology Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., sale 18,750 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Thornton Michael Milos is holding 274,960 shares at $44,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -172.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -182.05. Equity return is now at value -346.20, with -226.70 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.73. Total debt to assets is 7.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.32.