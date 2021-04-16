Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Westlake Chemical Partners LP Filed Annual Report

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE :WLKP) Right Now?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLKP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.21, which is -$0.88 below the current price. WLKP currently public float of 20.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLKP was 125.31K shares.

WLKP’s Market Performance

WLKP stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.31% and a quarterly performance of 18.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.43% for WLKP stocks with a simple moving average of 25.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLKP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WLKP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WLKP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLKP, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

WLKP Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLKP rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.77. In addition, Westlake Chemical Partners LP saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLKP starting from FINLEY G STEPHEN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.47 back on Mar 05. After this action, FINLEY G STEPHEN now owns 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, valued at $93,872 using the latest closing price.

WOELFEL RANDY, the Director of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, purchase 500 shares at $18.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that WOELFEL RANDY is holding 12,000 shares at $9,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.59 for the present operating margin

+39.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Chemical Partners LP stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.46. Total debt to assets is 29.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.62.