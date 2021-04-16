Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.32. The company’s stock price has collected 2.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Iron Mountain Signs Leases for Six Megawatts with Fortune 100 Technology Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in Phoenix

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.29, which is -$5.29 below the current price. IRM currently public float of 284.47M and currently shorts hold a 13.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 3.38M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.62% and a quarterly performance of 34.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

IRM Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from MARSON DEBORAH, who sale 625 shares at the price of $37.76 back on Apr 14. After this action, MARSON DEBORAH now owns 44,002 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $23,600 using the latest closing price.

Tomovcsik John, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 1,359 shares at $37.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Tomovcsik John is holding 41,000 shares at $51,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 967.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.63. Total debt to assets is 77.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 928.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.