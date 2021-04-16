IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Just Got Our Attention

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) went down by -3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.92. The company’s stock price has collected -14.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that IDEAYA Reports Darovasertib (IDE196) Monotherapy Overall Survival Data and Observes Early Partial Responses in Binimetinib Combination in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IDYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.25, which is $11.08 above the current price. IDYA currently public float of 25.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDYA was 178.44K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA stocks went down by -14.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.29% and a quarterly performance of 20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 345.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.09% for IDYA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $32 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to IDYA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

IDYA Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Lackner Mark, who sale 596 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, Lackner Mark now owns 0 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., valued at $12,516 using the latest closing price.

Dillon Michael P., the SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $20.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Dillon Michael P. is holding 98,789 shares at $103,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -176.55. The total capital return value is set at -22.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.