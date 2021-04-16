Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) went up by 10.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected 6.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Harrow Health Announces Pricing of $50 Million Offering of Senior Notes Due 2026

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ :HROW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HROW is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Harrow Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.50. HROW currently public float of 23.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HROW was 202.44K shares.

HROW’s Market Performance

HROW stocks went up by 6.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly performance of -10.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Harrow Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.94% for HROW stocks with a simple moving average of 22.10% for the last 200 days.

HROW Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Harrow Health Inc. saw 6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchase 16,557 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Dec 22. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,929,400 shares of Harrow Health Inc., valued at $86,010 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Harrow Health Inc., purchase 53,459 shares at $5.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 2,913,500 shares at $280,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.18 for the present operating margin

+70.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Health Inc. stands at -6.87. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 86.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.40. Total debt to assets is 40.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.