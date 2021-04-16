Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) went up by 14.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s stock price has collected -17.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Elite Education Group International Limited Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters Option

Is It Worth Investing in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ :EEIQ) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of EEIQ was 3.20M shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

EEIQ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.70% for EEIQ stocks with a simple moving average of -30.70% for the last 200 days.

EEIQ Trading at -30.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.25% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEIQ fell by -17.40%. In addition, Elite Education Group International Limited saw 65.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.