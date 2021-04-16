Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DTE Energy Company (DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that DTE Energy partners with award-winning climate solution leader Bluesource to protect more than 24,000 acres of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula forests

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Company (NYSE :DTE) Right Now?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTE is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for DTE Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.76, which is -$1.73 below the current price. DTE currently public float of 192.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTE was 931.36K shares.

DTE’s Market Performance

DTE stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.38% and a quarterly performance of 14.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for DTE Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.73% for DTE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DTE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

DTE Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.68. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw 14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Muschong Lisa A., who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $120.67 back on Mar 04. After this action, Muschong Lisa A. now owns 2,667 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $193,072 using the latest closing price.

Thomas David A, the Director of DTE Energy Company, purchase 395 shares at $126.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Thomas David A is holding 2,068 shares at $49,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+20.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on DTE Energy Company (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 158.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.27. Total debt to assets is 43.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.