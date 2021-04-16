Here’s Our Rant About The Toro Company (TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE :TTC) Right Now?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTC is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Toro Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.50, which is -$1.72 below the current price. TTC currently public float of 106.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTC was 427.06K shares.

TTC’s Market Performance

TTC stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.71% and a quarterly performance of 8.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for The Toro Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.87% for TTC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $102 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTC reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for TTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

TTC Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.44. In addition, The Toro Company saw 14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from JANEY GREGORY S, who sale 775 shares at the price of $103.94 back on Mar 31. After this action, JANEY GREGORY S now owns 2,699 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $80,552 using the latest closing price.

HARLESS KATHERINE J, the Director of The Toro Company, sale 4,000 shares at $103.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that HARLESS KATHERINE J is holding 65,093 shares at $414,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.60 for the present operating margin

+35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.66. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Toro Company (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 78.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.92. Total debt to assets is 30.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.