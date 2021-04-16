Here’s Our Rant About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.00, which is $4.13 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 49.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.12M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.62% and a quarterly performance of 65.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 378.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 73.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SEAS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.02. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 57.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Nadeau Sharon P, who sale 28,746 shares at the price of $49.31 back on Apr 15. After this action, Nadeau Sharon P now owns 58,019 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,417,520 using the latest closing price.

Gulacsy Elizabeth, the See Remarks of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $49.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Gulacsy Elizabeth is holding 91,684 shares at $394,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.91 for the present operating margin

-31.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at -72.33. The total capital return value is set at -11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.