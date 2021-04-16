Here’s How Your Trade ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Aggressively Right Now

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected -23.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ :AACG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AACG is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ATA Creativity Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. AACG currently public float of 8.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AACG was 6.19M shares.

AACG’s Market Performance

AACG stocks went down by -23.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.46% and a quarterly performance of 155.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 258.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.24% for ATA Creativity Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.24% for AACG stocks with a simple moving average of 46.99% for the last 200 days.

AACG Trading at -35.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -32.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACG fell by -23.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, ATA Creativity Global saw 159.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AACG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.56 for the present operating margin

+39.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATA Creativity Global stands at -56.85. The total capital return value is set at -30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.86. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on ATA Creativity Global (AACG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.41. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.