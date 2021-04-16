Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) went up by 7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Gatos Silver Extends Mineralization at Cerro Los Gatos

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE :GATO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gatos Silver Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$1.19 below the current price. GATO currently public float of 34.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GATO was 707.87K shares.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO stocks went up by 6.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.49% and a quarterly performance of -16.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Gatos Silver Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.15% for GATO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $14 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $10.50. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GATO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

GATO Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +6.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Hanneman Karl L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hanneman Karl L now owns 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver Inc., valued at $97,000 using the latest closing price.

Stairs Janice, the Director of Gatos Silver Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Stairs Janice is holding 10,729 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -23.20 for asset returns.