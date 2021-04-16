Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equity Commonwealth (EQC)?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE :EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Equity Commonwealth declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.75, which is $2.31 above the current price. EQC currently public float of 119.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQC was 797.74K shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.14% and a quarterly performance of 4.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for Equity Commonwealth. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for EQC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for EQC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2018.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EQC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

EQC Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.85 for the present operating margin

+26.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +680.91. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.87. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.