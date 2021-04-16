Can Isoray Inc. (ISR) Remain Competitive?

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) went down by -7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.81. The company’s stock price has collected -12.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that Isoray Announces the Appointment of Donna Fort as Vice President Sales and Marketing

Is It Worth Investing in Isoray Inc. (AMEX :ISR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISR is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Isoray Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.77. ISR currently public float of 139.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISR was 8.80M shares.

ISR’s Market Performance

ISR stocks went down by -12.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.48% and a quarterly performance of -46.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.66% for Isoray Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.18% for ISR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ISR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ISR, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

ISR Trading at -28.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -34.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISR fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1215. In addition, Isoray Inc. saw 111.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISR starting from Woods Lori A, who purchase 68,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, Woods Lori A now owns 610,500 shares of Isoray Inc., valued at $25,534 using the latest closing price.

Austin Mark John, the Controller/Prin Fin&Acct Offic of Isoray Inc., purchase 19,230 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Austin Mark John is holding 35,230 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.66 for the present operating margin

+52.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Isoray Inc. stands at -35.60. The total capital return value is set at -49.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.63. Equity return is now at value -45.20, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Isoray Inc. (ISR), the company’s capital structure generated 17.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.