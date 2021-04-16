Buy or Sell VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.95. The company’s stock price has collected 4.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Dell’s Plan to Spin VMware Is a Win-Win, Analysts Say. Why Both Stocks Can Go Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE :VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for VMware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $171.18, which is $8.06 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 80.69M and currently shorts hold a 13.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.30M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went up by 4.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.27% and a quarterly performance of 20.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for VMware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.22% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of 11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $175 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VMW, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

VMW Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.22. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu), who sale 30,777 shares at the price of $153.19 back on Apr 05. After this action, Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) now owns 189,653 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,714,869 using the latest closing price.

Olli Amy Fliegelman, the EVP, GC & Secretary of VMware Inc., sale 19,386 shares at $153.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Olli Amy Fliegelman is holding 61,053 shares at $2,968,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+81.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +17.49. The total capital return value is set at 15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 66.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.03. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.