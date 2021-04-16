Buy or Sell Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) went down by -9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s stock price has collected -16.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :VIOT) Right Now?

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.22, which is $2.08 above the current price. VIOT currently public float of 30.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIOT was 1.57M shares.

VIOT’s Market Performance

VIOT stocks went down by -16.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.44% and a quarterly performance of 39.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.11% for VIOT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIOT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIOT reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for VIOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VIOT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

VIOT Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -41.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT fell by -16.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd saw 55.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stands at +2.98. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.