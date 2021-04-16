Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Black Knight Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE :BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKI is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Black Knight Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.42, which is $25.02 above the current price. BKI currently public float of 151.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKI was 911.72K shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of -12.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Black Knight Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.58% for BKI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BKI, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BKI Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.20. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKI starting from Rood John D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $80.56 back on Feb 17. After this action, Rood John D now owns 76,092 shares of Black Knight Inc., valued at $241,680 using the latest closing price.

Otting Joseph M, the Director of Black Knight Inc., purchase 1,136 shares at $88.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Otting Joseph M is holding 5,605 shares at $99,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+24.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +21.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.00. Total debt to assets is 36.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.