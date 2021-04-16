A Lesson to Learn: Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that LEIDOS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. – LDOS

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $114.55, which is $13.77 above the current price. LDOS currently public float of 141.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 968.23K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.84% and a quarterly performance of -4.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Leidos Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.54% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $116 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $109. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LDOS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.85. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from May Gary Stephen, who sale 500 shares at the price of $91.84 back on Mar 02. After this action, May Gary Stephen now owns 8,613 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $45,920 using the latest closing price.

Fubini David G, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 6,911 shares at $98.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Fubini David G is holding 10,988 shares at $681,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.42 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.46. Total debt to assets is 43.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.