We Analyzed the Future Direction of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), Here is What We Found

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price has collected -2.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :XERS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.25. XERS currently public float of 47.02M and currently shorts hold a 29.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XERS was 2.73M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS stocks went down by -2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.75% and a quarterly performance of -31.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.80% for XERS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 18th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at -21.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from PRESTRELSKI STEVEN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, PRESTRELSKI STEVEN now owns 496,824 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,725 using the latest closing price.

PRESTRELSKI STEVEN, the Chief Scientific Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that PRESTRELSKI STEVEN is holding 406,824 shares at $60,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-400.52 for the present operating margin

+54.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -446.00. The total capital return value is set at -84.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.19. Equity return is now at value -366.20, with -59.60 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 257.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.05. Total debt to assets is 54.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.40.