We Analyzed the Future Direction of Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC), Here is What We Found

Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) went up by 5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ :VIRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIRC is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Virco Mfg. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. VIRC currently public float of 13.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRC was 46.44K shares.

VIRC’s Market Performance

VIRC stocks went down by -5.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.93% and a quarterly performance of 25.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Virco Mfg. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.89% for VIRC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21st of the previous year 2017.

Wedbush Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRC reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $2.75. The rating they have provided for VIRC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 20th, 2009.

Wedbush Morgan gave a rating of “Hold” to VIRC, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

VIRC Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Virco Mfg. Corporation saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from VIRTUE ROBERT A, who purchase 16,500 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Aug 21. After this action, VIRTUE ROBERT A now owns 483,025 shares of Virco Mfg. Corporation, valued at $36,795 using the latest closing price.

VIRTUE DOUGLAS A, the Executive Vice President of Virco Mfg. Corporation, purchase 16,500 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that VIRTUE DOUGLAS A is holding 845,817 shares at $36,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+37.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virco Mfg. Corporation stands at +1.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 28.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.