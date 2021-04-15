We Analyzed the Future Direction of DCP Midstream LP (DCP), Here is What We Found

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.97. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that DCP Midstream to Participate in Truist Securities 4th Annual Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit

Is It Worth Investing in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE :DCP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCP is at 3.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for DCP Midstream LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.69, which is $1.36 above the current price. DCP currently public float of 89.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCP was 1.13M shares.

DCP’s Market Performance

DCP stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.45% and a quarterly performance of 2.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 249.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for DCP Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for DCP stocks with a simple moving average of 38.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DCP, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

DCP Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.25. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw 24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+6.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for DCP Midstream LP stands at -4.98. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on DCP Midstream LP (DCP), the company’s capital structure generated 98.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.52. Total debt to assets is 44.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.