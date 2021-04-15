Wall Street Pummels Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) After Recent Earnings Report

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.17, which is -$0.93 below the current price. STWD currently public float of 274.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STWD was 2.29M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.65% and a quarterly performance of 33.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Starwood Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.73% for STWD stocks with a simple moving average of 39.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $21 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

STWD Trading at 8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.87. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 30.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Nov 24. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 207,613 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $240,145 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.59 for the present operating margin

+69.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +28.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.11. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 285.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.07. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.