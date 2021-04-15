Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Tech Gets Starring Role in Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $202.72, which is $13.96 above the current price. SWKS currently public float of 164.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 2.43M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.06% and a quarterly performance of 18.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

SWKS Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.72. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from GRIFFIN LIAM, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $180.35 back on Feb 08. After this action, GRIFFIN LIAM now owns 40,783 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $676,300 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $152.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 8,350 shares at $152,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.99 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +24.28. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.31. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.12. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.