Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that ‘Rising Inflation May Not Be a Sure Thing, but It Is a Good Bet’

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE :KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $145.39, which is $10.07 above the current price. KMB currently public float of 337.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMB was 2.25M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of 4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for KMB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $123 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to KMB, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

KMB Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.18. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Wilkinson Tristram, who sale 1,440 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jan 28. After this action, Wilkinson Tristram now owns 7,640 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $198,551 using the latest closing price.

DECHERD ROBERT W, the Director of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $132.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that DECHERD ROBERT W is holding 48,444 shares at $398,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.71 for the present operating margin

+37.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +12.29. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.58. Equity return is now at value 885.90, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,424.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.44. Total debt to assets is 50.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,326.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.