Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Cerner Finalizes Acquisition of Kantar Health

Is It Worth Investing in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ :CERN) Right Now?

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CERN is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Cerner Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.60, which is $8.07 above the current price. CERN currently public float of 302.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERN was 2.48M shares.

CERN’s Market Performance

CERN stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of -6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for Cerner Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.00% for CERN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERN

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CERN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CERN Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERN rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.46. In addition, Cerner Corporation saw -5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERN starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 3,520 shares at the price of $71.06 back on Mar 10. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 31,963 shares of Cerner Corporation, valued at $250,131 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Exec. VP & CFO of Cerner Corporation, purchase 3,506 shares at $71.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 28,443 shares at $249,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.13 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerner Corporation stands at +14.17. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.83. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cerner Corporation (CERN), the company’s capital structure generated 32.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.52. Total debt to assets is 19.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.