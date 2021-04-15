Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated First Quarter 2021 Results, April 2021 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE :ORC) Right Now?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 142.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORC is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $0.46 above the current price. ORC currently public float of 84.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORC was 2.46M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.66% and a quarterly performance of 17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.72% for ORC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORC

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ORC, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

ORC Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw 17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+93.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at +2.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 865.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.