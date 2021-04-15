Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for V.F. Corporation (VFC)?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.68. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that VF Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE :VFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for V.F. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $94.27, which is $11.32 above the current price. VFC currently public float of 362.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFC was 2.57M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.28% and a quarterly performance of -4.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for V.F. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.27% for VFC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $94 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to VFC, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

VFC Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.94. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN, who sale 15,065 shares at the price of $85.04 back on Nov 20. After this action, MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN now owns 17,782 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $1,281,081 using the latest closing price.

BAILEY KEVIN, the EVP & Group Pres. – APAC of V.F. Corporation, sale 15,650 shares at $86.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that BAILEY KEVIN is holding 56,405 shares at $1,353,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.44 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 15.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.39. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 155.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.82. Total debt to assets is 46.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.