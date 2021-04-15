Incyte Corporation (INCY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.36. The company’s stock price has collected 1.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that Incyte to Report First Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ :INCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INCY is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Incyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $104.94, which is $22.73 above the current price. INCY currently public float of 216.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INCY was 1.31M shares.

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.93% and a quarterly performance of -12.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Incyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.85% for INCY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $70 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

INCY Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.81. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Dhanak Dashyant, who sale 396 shares at the price of $81.57 back on Apr 01. After this action, Dhanak Dashyant now owns 27,336 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $32,302 using the latest closing price.

Morrissey Michael James, the EVP, Head of Tech. Operations of Incyte Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $81.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Morrissey Michael James is holding 45,452 shares at $1,621,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.01 for the present operating margin

+93.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at -11.09. The total capital return value is set at -8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.16. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.31. Total debt to assets is 1.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.