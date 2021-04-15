Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went down by -2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.36. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/21 that PagerDuty Earnings Were Better Than Expected. Why Its Stock Is Sliding.

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is $7.5 above the current price. PD currently public float of 69.05M and currently shorts hold a 11.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 1.47M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for PagerDuty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of 16.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $42 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PD, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

PD Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.68. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.58 back on Apr 09. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 527,984 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $415,811 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 22,440 shares at $41.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 289,378 shares at $933,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.90 for the present operating margin

+80.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -32.26. The total capital return value is set at -13.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.00. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.