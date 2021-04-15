Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.99. The company’s stock price has collected -8.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that Mohawk Group Closes Previously Announced Debt Refinancing

Is It Worth Investing in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MWK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.83, which is $18.35 above the current price. MWK currently public float of 13.94M and currently shorts hold a 17.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MWK was 1.04M shares.

MWK’s Market Performance

MWK stocks went down by -8.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.52% and a quarterly performance of 22.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 1023.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.15% for MWK stocks with a simple moving average of 60.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MWK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $45 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWK reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

MWK Trading at -25.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWK fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +360.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. saw 53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWK starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 8,439 shares at the price of $31.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 188,736 shares of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., valued at $268,276 using the latest closing price.

Risico Joseph A, the Chief Legal Officer of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., sale 38,756 shares at $29.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Risico Joseph A is holding 251,653 shares at $1,156,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stands at -33.99. The total capital return value is set at -28.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.75. Equity return is now at value -388.30, with -67.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK), the company’s capital structure generated 369.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.72. Total debt to assets is 54.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.