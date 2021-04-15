GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went down by -20.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected -30.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that GEE Group Announces Pricing of $50 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX :JOB) Right Now?

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JOB is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GEE Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75. JOB currently public float of 13.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOB was 641.68K shares.

JOB’s Market Performance

JOB stocks went down by -30.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.00% and a quarterly performance of -20.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 157.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for GEE Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.49% for JOB stocks with a simple moving average of -27.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for JOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JOB, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

JOB Trading at -44.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -49.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB fell by -30.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4117. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw -14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOB starting from Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex, who sale 96,800 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Sep 04. After this action, Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex now owns 1,627,988 shares of GEE Group Inc., valued at $96,606 using the latest closing price.

Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex, the Chief Administrative Officer of GEE Group Inc., sale 12,200 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex is holding 1,724,788 shares at $13,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at -11.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value 55.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group Inc. (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 274.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.30. Total debt to assets is 58.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.