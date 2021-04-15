Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE :CRF) Right Now?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.84 x from its present earnings ratio.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of CRF was 548.50K shares.

CRF’s Market Performance

CRF stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.44% and a quarterly performance of 13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.25% for CRF stocks with a simple moving average of 12.90% for the last 200 days.

CRF Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRF fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. saw 17.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRF starting from WILCOX GLENN W SR, who purchase 2,674 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Feb 23. After this action, WILCOX GLENN W SR now owns 6,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc., valued at $32,756 using the latest closing price.

WILCOX GLENN W SR, the Director of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc., sale 241 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WILCOX GLENN W SR is holding 3,326 shares at $2,760 based on the most recent closing price.