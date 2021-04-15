Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) went up by 8.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected 10.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Cushing(R) Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing(R) MLP High Income Index

Is It Worth Investing in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE :BSM) Right Now?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSM is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Black Stone Minerals L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.29, which is $1.39 above the current price. BSM currently public float of 148.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSM was 532.02K shares.

BSM’s Market Performance

BSM stocks went up by 10.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.77% and a quarterly performance of 26.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Black Stone Minerals L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.51% for BSM stocks with a simple moving average of 32.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSM

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSM reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for BSM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BSM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

BSM Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, Black Stone Minerals L.P. saw 48.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.71 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Stone Minerals L.P. stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.25. Total debt to assets is 9.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.