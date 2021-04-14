We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wipro Limited (WIT), Here is What We Found

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 on April 15, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE :WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Wipro Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 11 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.12, which is -$0.89 below the current price. WIT currently public float of 1.69B and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIT was 2.01M shares.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly performance of -1.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Wipro Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.97% for WIT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.55% for the last 200 days.

WIT Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.62 for the present operating margin

+28.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +15.93. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Limited (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 17.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.