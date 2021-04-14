We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), Here is What We Found

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Spotify Acquires Sports-Talk App Locker Room

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE :SPOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $271.19, which is $29.09 above the current price. SPOT currently public float of 133.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.62M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of -14.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Spotify Technology S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for SPOT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $360 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to SPOT, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

SPOT Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.33. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -10.30 for asset returns.